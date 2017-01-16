CTP headcount grows in CEE, more Hungarian investment ahead

BBJ

The number of jobs created by real estate developer CTP in its industrial and office parks was up by 13% in the CEE region to more than 53,000 in 2016, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today. CTP’s Hungarian presence is strengthening after completion of several major transactions in recent months, with more ahead.

The company has been present on the Hungarian market since late 2015 and is currently planning to expand its portfolio to 500,000 square meters by the end of 2018. CTP’s local team has also been growing, with new hirings expected in facility management, project management, business development and financing positions by the end of the year.

“Hungary is a key market for CTP, which is also demonstrated by our recent acquisitions. Customers increasingly look for unique and personalized solutions, a field in which CTP has accumulated broad experience,” said Flóra Badacsonyi, CTPʼs financial manager.

Due to increased client demand in the CEE region, CTP aims to make its CTParks more attractive and comfortable, benefiting both workers and employers, the firm says.

“CTP’s expansion throughout the CEE directly increases the number of job opportunities offered by clients in our CTPark Network,” said Stefan de Goeij, Head of Property Management at CTP. “We design our parks to be attractive for both investors and the people working there. To stay ahead, we continually improve, modernizing our parks with increased green spaces, foot and bike paths, and sometimes water features within our industrial parks,” he added.