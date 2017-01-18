CPI Property Group acquires commercial real estate in Hungary

MTI – Econews

CPI Property Group has agreed to buy five commercial properties in Hungary from CBRE Global Investors, CPI told Hungarian news agency MTI.

The properties include the Pólus and Campona shopping centers, and real estate on the upscale Andrássy út, all in the capital, as well as hypermarkets in Zalaegerszeg and Nyíregyháza, in the west and east of the country, respectively.

The properties were among a total portfolio of 11 acquired by CPI in Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania.

CPIʼs Hungarian unit manages a portfolio of more than 200,000 sqm, worth some EUR 316m.

CPI has holdings in ten European countries, with a combined value of more than EUR 4.1 bln.