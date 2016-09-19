CEVA wins 3rd Prologis Budapest Football Games

BBJ

The team of CEVA Logistics finished first at the third annual five-a-side football tournament in Budapest organized by real estate firm Prologis, according to a press release issued today. The teams of Inter Cars and Brendon finished in second and third place, respectively.

“We were thrilled by the active participation in this year’s games,” said László Kemenes, senior vice president and country manager for Prologis Hungary, and captain of the Prologis CEE football team. “The energy, engagement and sportsmanship from this year’s 15 participants was fantastic, and I want to thank everyone who joined us,” he added.

Prologis kicked off the tournament in 2013 as part of its efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and sustainability. The tournament was held at the Prologis Park Budapest-Harbor football field, which Prologis developed in 2012 as part of its Green Path Recreational Area.

In preparation for this year’s tournament, Prologis expanded the Green Path with a new children’s play area, table football and catering area. “We hope the new facilities will help even more of our customers’ employees learn the benefits of sustainability and healthy lifestyles,” added Kemenes.

With its active engagement in five CEE countries and a portfolio totaling 4.3 million square meters, Prologis is the leading provider of distribution facilities in Central and Eastern Europe as of 30 June 2016.