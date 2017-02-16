CA Immo signs lease deals for 12,000 sqm

BBJ

Real estate firm CA Immo has recently signed office lease deals for more than 12,000 square meters of space, including renewed leases, expansions and new tenants, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The transactions include six Budapest offices — Canada Square, Capital Square, IP West, R70 Office Complex, Viziváros Office Center and Infopark A — as well as the Dunacenter mall in Győr. Tenants include Siemens, Deichmann, Puma Hungary and Develor.

New tenants have signed up for a total of 2,000 sqm of space, while lease renewals add up 8,400 sqm and expansions add a total of almost 1,800 sqm.