CA Immo signs lease deals for 12,000 sqm

 BBJ
 Thursday, February 16, 2017, 11:01

Real estate firm CA Immo has recently signed office lease deals for more than 12,000 square meters of space, including renewed leases, expansions and new tenants, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The transactions include six Budapest offices — Canada Square, Capital Square, IP West, R70 Office Complex, Viziváros Office Center and Infopark A — as well as the Dunacenter mall in Győr. Tenants include Siemens, Deichmann, Puma Hungary and Develor. 

New tenants have signed up for a total of 2,000 sqm of space, while lease renewals add up 8,400 sqm and expansions add a total of almost 1,800 sqm.

