Buy-Way Dunakeszi welcomes new tenants

BBJ

CPI Property Group has newly leased almost 3,500 square meters of retail space in the Buy-Way retail park in Dunakeszi, north of Budapest, with the representation of Cushman & Wakefield acting on behalf of the owner, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The largest new lease was signed by bouncy castle and playhouse operator Ugrálóház, moving in to over 2,400 sqm. Nike will open a 716 sqm store in May, while Sport Factory, a Hungarian sports fashion retailer, moves into 361 sqm premises, C&W said.

“These significant retail lease transactions prove that major retailers have continuous demand for new locations, and good retail locations continue to attract new and well-known brands. With these new brands on board, the tenant mix of Buy-Way Dunakeszi is now refreshed and is satisfying all customer needs,” said Lyliet Meléndez, Associate in Retail at C&W in Budapest.

“Modern times bring a paradigm shift in both sales and marketing. This phenomenon requires adjustments from the smaller scale retail operators. As a result of last yearʼs changes in our business strategy, Buy-Way Dunakeszi could successfully cope with the changing demand of its large competitors,” said Bea Déri, Head of Marketing at CPI.

The 21,573 sqm Buy-Way Dunakeszi is one of the most important and sought-after retail parks north of Budapest at the junction of the M2 and M0 motorways. Its tenants include C&A, Deichmann, Kangaboo, Möbelix, dm, Reno, Waterland, KIK, Pepco, Dockyard, Office Depot, Líra, Galaxy Toys, Color Fitness, Háda and Gigamatrac.