Budapest’s Allee mall receives BREEAM certification

BBJ

Budapest’s Allee Shopping Center has achieved excellent results certified by BREEAM, having been graded “Excellent” in the field of Asset Performance, and “Very Good” for Building Management, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal on Tuesday.

Allee claims to place emphasis on environment-friendly values and operational efficiency, aiming to create a sustainable environment and services that increase the convenience and environmental awareness of customers and employees.

“Sustainable progress is very important for Allee, and this is why we are so happy and proud of this certification,” said Allee Asset Manager Renáta Kodadová. “We do our best in order to preserve sustainability and environmentally friendly solutions as our operational basis, and we are going to keep the criteria of BREEAM in our future developments,” she added.

“Selective waste management has been implemented not only for tenants, but also in the common areas of the shopping center. Our energy consumption is fundamentally based on energy-saving solutions, a key part being the use of LED light bulbs. We also pay considerable attention to environmental impacts, and this is the reason why we use environmentally friendly cleaning materials,” said Alleeʼs Center Manager André Galyas.

BREEAM measures sustainable value in a series of categories, ranging from energy to ecology. Each of these categories addresses the most influential factors, including low-impact design and carbon emissions reduction; design durability and resilience; adaptation to climate change; and ecological values and biodiversity protection.