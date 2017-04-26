Balance Office Park reaches over 90% tenancy

Christian Keszthelyi

With the recent addition of new tenants Mall.hu and Santa Monica RE Kft., and with the input of real estate consultants Eston, the tenancy rate at Balance Office Park has risen above 90%, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal by CPI Property Group, which owns the facility.

The first phase of renovation work at the office park finished a year ago in May through an investment of EUR 1 million, which has greatly contributed to the high tenancy rate of the park, according to CPI. Due to the latest leases, CPI has handed over office space of 1,200 square meters.

The Mall.hu web store - present in the Hungarian market for 11 years - has moved its headquarters into the building. The web store employs a staff of more than 100.

“It is a great joy for us that our tenant portfolio has grown with an incredibly successful player on the e-retail market,” said András Bodahelyi, leasing manager of Balance Office Park. “Due to the domestic active growth concept and fast successes, the second phase will be handed over in October 2017,” he added.