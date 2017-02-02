Appeninn buys office building in Zugló

BBJ

Real estate firm Appeninn purchased a 3,200 sqm “B” class office building in Zugló, in a recent move that continues its Hungarian expansion, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal yesterday.

The office building, which Appeninn claims has favorable capabilities, currently has a 95% occupancy rate. The purchase price was HUF 440 million. Appeninn’s HUF 160 mln down payment was financed by the company’s own shares, while the remaining part of the purchase price is covered by a 12-year HUF-based loan from OTP Bank, with an interest rate of BUBOR +2.5%. Thus, the investment will provide a 10% yield for Appeninn, the company expects.

Gabor Szekely, Appeninn Nyrt.’s chief operating officer said in connection with the acquisition that the company wishes to accelerate the expansion of its real estate portfolio, and at the moment there are advanced negotiations in progress regarding several potential real estate targets.

The company, which is listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange, is planning to expand its property portfolio in 2017 at an even higher pace than last year, and to continue its operations as a Real Estate Investment Trust, should legislation make it possible, the press statement notes.