AddVal finishes 3rd in Office of the Year Award

BBJ

Property management firm AddVal was nominated for the Office of the Year Award, launched by the iroda.hu media group in 2010, and took home third prize in the competition, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal on Tuesday.

The prize-winning 260 square-meter office space in Central Udvar was redesigned by AddVal from scratch, with the refurbishment project also managed in-house, the company said.

Due to a higher number of participants, the Office of The Year Award category was “far more competitive than other categories,” the company added.

The Office of the Year Award was launched by iroda.hu in 2010 and has become a unique event on the Hungarian real estate market, the company recalled. The competition is organized and prizes awarded annually in various categories, including Office of The Year, Coworking Office of The Year, Office Building of The Year, Green Property Project of The Year, etc. At this year’s gala event, awards were presented by the jury in 14 different categories.