Varekai descends from sky into Budapest Arena

PROMOTION: Cirque du Soleil is pleased to comply with great Hungarian demand, and due to the large interest will present an additional performance of Varekai in Budapest, which will take place on Sunday May 14, 2017, from 1 pm at the Budapest Arena.

Tickets for the extra show are now available via www.livenation.hu as well as at Ticketpro outlets. Tickets for the originally announced four shows are still available, though only in limited numbers.

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Budapest after more than two years with a three-day engagement of Varekai, featuring a captivating forest at the summit of a volcano inhabited by whimsical and enchanted creatures, at the Budapest Arena from May 12-14, 2017.

About Varekai

Deep within a forest, at the summit of a volcano, exists an extraordinary world – a world where something else is possible. A world called Varekai.

The sky lets go a solitary young man, and the story of Varekai begins. Parachuted into the shadows of a magical forest, a kaleidoscopic world imbued with fantastical creatures, a young man takes flight in an adventure both absurd and extraordinary. On this day at the edge of time, in this place of pure and undiluted possibility, begins an inspired incantation to a life rediscovered and to a newly found wonder in the mysteries of the world and the mind.

The word Varekai (pronounced ver·ay·’kie) means “wherever” in the Romani language of the gypsies—the universal wanderers. Directed by Dominic Champagne, this production pays tribute to the nomadic soul, to the spirit and art of the circus tradition, and to those who quest with infinite passion along the path that leads to Varekai.

Cirque du Soleil

From a group of 20 street performers at its beginnings in 1984, Cirque du Soleil is a major Québec-based organization providing high-quality artistic entertainment. The company has 4,000 employees, including more than 1,300 performing artists from close to 50 different countries.

Cirque du Soleil has brought wonder and delight to more than 160 million spectators in more than 400 cities in over 60 countries on all continents. For more information about Cirque du Soleil, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

Show information

Friday, May 12, at 8 pm

Saturday, May 13, at 4.30 pm and 8 pm

Sunday, May 14, at 1 pm and 4.30 pm

For complete show and ticket information, please visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/varekai

Further info about the Budapest shows:

www.livenation.hu

www.ticketpro.hu