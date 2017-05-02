The MBA: Five reasons why you should take it personally

The prestigious Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree has become an important contribution to career development over the last century. It has gained a sound reputation beyond the corporate world in almost every professional field and industry, and across every continent. Top international business schools will meet talents through one-to-one meetings in Budapest on May 17 at the event that is partnered by the Budapest Business Journal.

Today, hundreds of thousands of business professionals actively seek admission to business schools. At the same time, top international MBA programs also invest time in personally communicating with prospective applicants in order to build a diverse MBA class and alumni network.

The process of MBA selection requires much research and reflection. Here is why in-person MBA meetings are crucial to the selection process.

1. The MBA is a personal commitment

Deciding to do an MBA is a matter for career, lifestyle and future development. The personality and approach of a school are important factors for MBA candidates to consider. How different MBA programs match one’s expectations is easily discernible by speaking with their representatives in person.

2. Business meetings with business schools

Determined MBA applicants take the opportunity to talk business with MBA representatives one-on-one. They find out which business schools will enable them to reach their personal and professional goals. MBA meetings also allow applicants to receive feedback on how competitive it is to get admitted to the school.

3. 25 constructive minutes

Access MBA’s One-to-One event enables professionals to meet the representatives of schools that were carefully selected to correspond to their professional background and expectations. Thus, the school and the MBA candidate are already familiar with one another and each 25-minute meeting is spent discussing the topics that matter most.

4. Gain an admissions advantage

One-to-One MBA event participants get a sneak preview of their chances for admission by asking the right questions and putting forward their best presentation skills. Among the top-ranked, and thus most competitive, business schools participating in the Access MBA events in India are:

INSEAD

IE Business School

WU Executive Academy

Corvinus Business School

Frankfurt School of Finance and Management

5. Real-time professional guidance

Getting an MBA degree is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and MBA applicants appreciate expert advice. Before, after and in-between the business school meetings, event visitors can receive free MBA consulting on any aspect of MBA selection, GMAT preparation, funding options and MBA application strategies to help guarantee a successful business education investment.

Why consider an MBA?

88% of employers planned to hire MBA graduates in 2016 (GMAC 2016 Corporate Recruiters Survey)

MBA graduates attain an average salary of USD 135,000 three years after graduation (Financial Times 2016 Global MBA Rankings)

Flexible MBA programs provide a work-life balance that is compatible with personal and professional obligations.

Meet top business schools’ admissions directors in person.

The Access MBA Tour will return to Budapest on May 17 and will bring together top international business schools from Europe, the United States and Canada.

Participate at the event and get the chance to win one of the three free online courses by Manhattan Review GMAT Prep.

REGISTER HERE TODAY