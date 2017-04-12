Startup Safary Budapest offers exclusive gala dinner

BBJ

Startup Safary Budapest 2017 is organizing an exclusive dinner for investors and corporate executives, expecting to host more than 150 professionals from all over the region and beyond in the gala room of the Hungarian National Museum in the heart of Budapest on April 20, according to organizers of the startup exhibition.

Special guests of Startup Safary Budapest will include Chris McCann, former co-founder of StartupDigest (exit in 2012), now community lead at Greylock Partners (San Francisco); Kunal Sachdeva, Executive for Digital, Product Innovation & Service Design at EY (Berlin); and Alex Farcet, co-founder of F6S, Startupbootcamp and Rainmaking Innovation (Copenhagen).

The program is only available for the "Corporate Innovation / Investor" Ticket Type, which also grants access to the NexGen Corporate Innovation Workshop led by Alex Farcet and the whole program of the Startup Safary Budapest.

With the organization of the two-day startup exhibition Startup Safary Budapest 2017, the Hungarian capital will offer exclusive access to the offices of the best startups and tech companies in the capital, organizers promise.

For further details, see the official web page of the event.