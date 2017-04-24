Extreme Digital partners with Kika, Abra furniture

PROMOTION: E-retailer Extreme Digital has recently opened a new store in Kika in Soroksár, in Budapest’s District XXIII, the first such shop opened inside a furniture store. Extreme Digital says it expects the new store to see outstanding traffic. It will soon offer joint shipping with Kika and Abra, another furniture store inside the complex, so customers can receive their furniture and appliances at the same time.

From left to right: Gunnar George, CEO of Kika Austria; Ákos Forrás, CEO of Abra Meble; Ingo Schalk, CEO of Kika Lakberendezési Kft.; Balázs Várkonyi, CEO of Extreme Digital; and Bruno Steinhoff, Representative of Steinhoff Group.

Soroksár’s Kika store has been renovated externally and internally, as part of which Extreme Digital was able to open its 17th store in the country. Furniture retailer Abra Bútor is also opening up in Kika. All three firms are members of the Steinhoff Group, and by opening at the same location, the group says it hopes to offer complex solutions to customers who desire to renovate or simply refurbish their homes. In Hungary, the Steinhoff Group owns 51% of Extreme Digital, as well as Kika, Abra Meble and Pepco.

“Soroksár’s Kika is also giving home to Hungary’s first Abra furniture store on its ground floor, while the next store is scheduled to be opened in three months in Budaörs. There seems to be a huge demand for trendy, youthful, practical and affordable furniture, therefore a network covering the whole country could be built by 2019,” said Ákos Forrás, the CEO of Abra Meble.

“Due to the unique features of the location, I am expecting home appliances and televisions to be especially popular among customers at the Soroksár store, as all of these are appliances, that need exact design and planning to be located inside a home,” said Balázs Várkonyi, co-founder and CEO of Extreme Digital.

Based on the sales statistics of Extreme Digital, 70-75% of dishwashers and ovens are purchased as in-built appliances, with 30% of refrigerators also purchased in a similar way. Additionally, Hungarians tend to buy big flat screen TVs, which need to be fitted into the furniture of a living room. Therefore, Extreme Digital hopes its location in Kika will prove handy in serving the needs of clients planning to purchase furniture.

The e-retailer is positive about what it says is an already tried and tested working hybrid business model, which means that beyond its popular online store it also operates traditional walk-in stores. The most popular products are immediately available in such stores due to the attached huge warehouses. On the other hand, these stores serve the needs of clients who order online, but are willing to pay in person before picking the items up.

Additionally, Extreme Digital is planning to introduce new functions, together with Kika and Abra. As of the second half of the year, the online store will be offering bigger furniture elements for order, beyond the smaller ones already available.

“I am convinced that Soroksár’s Kika is the first milestone of a new concept, which will be better adjusted to the future customer’s habits,” said Ingo Schalk, CEO of Kika Lakberendezési Kft. “With launching Kika’s online web store in January and now bringing Extreme Digital and Abra Bútor under the same roof, we have created a mall where we hope everybody will find furniture and home design elements to their taste and demands,” added Schalk.

“In its new form, Kika will still preserve its well-known values, such as a wide selection, professionalism in home design and the best possible price-value ratio at the highest quality, while providing high-quality services at the same time. Similar refurbishments are expected in all the Kika stores in the future,” Schalk promised.