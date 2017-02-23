U.S. Embassy rejects speculation over ‘coup’ attempt

Christian Keszthelyi

The U.S. Embassy in Hungary rejects speculation that it may have tried to overthrow the Orbán government, Cultural Attaché Richard Damstra told Népszava, addressing statements made yesterday by György Matolcsy, governor of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), regarding an unspecified NATO ally that Hungarian media speculated to be the United States.

György Matolcsy, the governor of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), said in Parliament Wednesday that he believes an unspecified NATO ally was trying to overthrow the Hungarian government in 2015 through the brokerage scandals at that time. Although Matolcsy did not name the country in his reportedly vague speech, Hungarian media speculated he might have been talking about the United States.

“Hungary and the United States are partners and NATO allies. The United States did not attempt to overthrow the Hungarian government in 2014, or any other time, and we question the credibility of any other NATO allies attempting to do so,” Damstra told Népszava, according to a report by online news portal index.hu.