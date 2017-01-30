Trump ‘will fail’ because he is like Orbán, Putin, Erdogan, writes former U.S. counsel

BBJ

Trump “will fail” as a president because the people who voted for him do not want to live in a country that resembles Hungary, Turkey or Russia, Eliot Asher Cohen, a former counselor in the United States Department of State under Condoleezza Rice from 2007 to 2009, writes in an article entitled A Clarifying Moment in American History, published on The Atlantic.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore)

“He [Trump] will fail most of all because at the end of the day most Americans, including most of those who voted for him, are decent people who have no desire to live in an American version of Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey, or Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, or Vladimir Putin’s Russia,” Cohen writes in the article.

Cohen says that he believes nothing unexpected has happened during the first week of Trump’s presidency, adding that the president “will not get better”, and that America will finally “stop him”.

Trump and Orbán have been mentioned in the same context frequently in the past few weeks; the Hungarian PM has many times praised the American’s presidential election. The two leaders have shared a telephone conversation, in which Trump was reported to have invited Orbán to Washington, something that has not happened in an official capacity for a long while.