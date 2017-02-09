Trump-Orbán meeting being planned, ambassador says

BBJ

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has a “very positive” opinion of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and negotiations about a possible meeting of the two leaders are already under way, Réka Szemerkényi, Hungary’s Ambassador to the United States, told weekly business and political title Figyelő, according to online daily index.hu.

(Photo: Flickr.com / Gage Skidmore)

Szemerkényi, who says she has met three times with Trump and his staff, noted that personal relationships in American politics have always been important, and this is even stronger with the Trump administration.

The ambassador added that she has already met with almost half of the U.S. government, and the relationship has been so good that other embassies in the United States have asked her for advice and contacts.

Szemerkényi was appointed Hungary’s ambassador to the United States in the summer of 2014, with President Barack Obama finally accepting her credentials on February 23, 2015.