Timmermans urges EU to ʼdefend democracyʼ against Hungary, Poland

Christian Keszthelyi

Democracy and the rule of law “needs to be defended” and EU member states need to unite against Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Poland’s Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the Law and Justice party, Frans Timmermans, First Vice-President of the European Commission, told Süddeutsche Zeitung, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Timmermans, a former Dutch foreign minister, is reported to have told the German daily that the European Commission needs to receive greater support from member states in order to step up against Hungary and Poland in defense of core European values.

"The others [member states] must make clear that these values do ​​not only serve as ornament, such as a bouquet of flowers. We cannot do that alone as a Commission, since the Member States also have a responsibility,” the vice-president told the paper.

“If necessary, we will use the tools we have,” he said, adding that the matter should be placed on the agenda of governments on the European Council.