TI video accuses Orbán of nepotism, along with Trump and others

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been listed by anti-corruption organization Transparency International among a clutch of world leaders accused of nepotism, together with U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump, all appearing in a video posted on Facebook, according to reports.

Orbán and his son-in-law István Tiborcz (photo: Orbánʼs official Facebook page).

The main figure in the video is U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump, who recently appointed his son-in-law as his senior adviser. “That’s NOT okay, and there’s a word for this: Nepotism. Check out how leaders in highly corrupt countries around the world are doing the same thing,” Transparency International commented on the video, which is posted at the bottom of this article.

The Hungarian leader appears at the end of the video with the following subtitle: “In Hungary, the Prime Minister’s son-in-law has won many state contracts worth millions. At least 8 of them were given without competition.”

Orbán is listed along with Angola’s President José Eduardo dos Santos (in power for 37 years), Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Equatorial Guineaʼs President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, likewise in power for 37 years.

Transparency International was among the NGOS named by Szilárd Németh, a vice president and MP of the governing party Fidesz, as those he would like to see “cleaned out” of the country, according to reports.