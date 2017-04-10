Tens of thousands protest against ‘Lex CEU’ in Budapest

Christian Keszthelyi

A huge crowd gathered in the heart of Budapest yesterday to protest against the Hungarian government’s fast-tracked higher education amendment, commonly referred to as “Lex CEU”, according to Hungarian online portal index.hu. Organizers estimated the crowd to be between 60,000-80,000, according to the daily.

Demonstrators hold their illuminated phones to the air, urging Ader not to sign the amendment. (Photo: MTI/Zoltán Balogh)

The demonstration started at Várkert Bazár, where protesters called on Hungary’s President Janos Ader not to sign the amendment today, which is his deadline for doing so, or to send it back to Parliament for further discussion and possible modification.

The crowd then marched over the Chain Bridge to the Parliament building, taking almost one and a half hours, index.hu notes, commenting on the size of the crowd. While passing by the Central European University campus, the crowd chanted “Democracy for Hungary”, and “Don’t sign it Janos”, according to on the spot reporters of index.hu.

Although officially the protest came to an end at 7 p.m., a huge crowd stayed in front of Parliament, facing a massive wall of police officers. The protest took on a more anti-Fidesz tone, with chants of “dirty Fidesz” and “Orban get out”.

According to reports, protesters in the first row jostled with police officers protecting the Parliament building. A reporter of state-owned all-news channel M1 was allegedly insulted and police officers claim to have had empty bottles thrown at them, index.hu reported.

Later some thousands of protesters marched to the building of the state secretariat for education at Szalay utca and later to the headquarter of Fidesz at Lendvay utca. Some hundreds of protesters marched on to the Heroes square and lingered there until after ten p.m., according to index.hu.

While Fidesz members have defended the amendment since it was passed, saying that protesters hitting the streets earlier were either foreigners or those who do not understand the amendment, all eyes are now on President Ader, waiting to see whether he signs the amendment and the law takes effect or questions its constitutionality.

‘Transparency’ versus ‘academic freedom’

The amendment, which Fidesz claims aims to enhance the transparency of foreign institutions operating in the country and CEU insists is particularly aimed at it, has received worldwide opposition. Renowned institutions and professionals have voiced their support for CEU, asking the government to drop the amendment, while leading international media outlets have run opinion pieces condemning the government and accusing it of applying “anti-democratic” measures.

While those opposing the measure fear “academic freedom” is at stake, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs wrote in a blog entry entitled “CEU: facts versus frenzy” that the “new legislation aims to sort out a number of irregularities and inconsistencies”. Kovacs argues that the amendment is only closing loopholes that had let foreign institutions such as CEU operate “unlawfully”. Kovacs also criticizes CEU for handing out Hungarian and English diplomas, despite the fact that he himself has acquired three qualifications at the university, according to his publicly available resume.

Events related to the legislation have been speedy, and are expected to keep up their momentum, as Ader announces his opinion about the measure today, while at the end of April the European Parliament is scheduled to discuss the matter.