Royal Riding School to be rebuilt for HUF 3.5 bln

BBJ

The state will pay to rebuild the one-time Royal Riding School in Buda Castle, at a cost of HUF 3.5 billion, according to the EU bulletin of the results of public procurement tenders, as cited by independent blog Átlátszó and reported by online news portal index.hu.

The old Royal Riding School is visible in the background of this photo from 1913. (Photo: Fortepan)

Budavári Ingatlanfejlesztő Kft., the state-owned non-profit concern overseeing real estate developments in Buda Castle, signed a contract on 15 August with the winning bidders for the project, West Bau Hungária Kft. and Laki Épületszobrász Zrt.

A net amount of HUF 3.479 billion is assigned to rebuilding the institution in its original location in the Csikós Courtyard, with a floor area of 1,912 square meters. The investment will be carried out under the aegis of the National Hauszmann Plan and is to be entirely funded from the state budget, with work expected to take some 400 days, or a little more than a year.

The original Royal Riding School, a large hall for equestrian displays similar to Vienna’s Spanish Riding School, was built in Neo-Renaissance style to the designs of architect Alajos Hauszmann in 1899–1900. Severely damaged during World War II, it fell into neglect in the ensuing decades and was eventually pulled down.

According to the results bulletin, there were four bids in the open public procurement tender, but only the names of the two winning bidders were made public.

Both winning bidders have already won significant contracts in Hungary. Győr-based West Bau Kft. is involved in renovations of the National Riding School near Budapest’s Keleti Railway Station at a cost of HUF 2.5 billion, as well as the riding school in Dunakeszi at a cost of HUF 3 billion, Átlátszó reports. It has also been involved in renovations of the Esterházy Palace in Fertőd and reconstruction of the Várkert Bazaar at the foot of BudaCastle, the report adds.

According to Átlátszó, Laki Épületszobrász Zrt. previously participated in renovation work at the Lotz Hall of Keleti Railway Station, the Vígszínház theatre, the Museum of Fine Arts and the Festetics Palace in Keszthely, among other projects.