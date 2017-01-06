Putin set to visit Orbán in Budapest on Feb. 2

BBJ

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on February 2, according to a report by Hungarian daily Blikk today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in 2015.

As the paper reports, the two leaders will meet to discuss the expansion of Hungary’s sole nuclear power plant in Paks, as well as covering gas transfers and the possible renegotiation of credit conditions, Hungarian online news portal index.hu reported.

Index.hu observes that Putin may also take an interest in Hungaryʼs attitude - as a member of the European Union - to ongoing EU sanctions against Russia related to the annexation of Crimea and its support of separatists in eastern Ukraine. Although based on public statements the Hungarian government does not support the sanctions being maintained further, index.hu notes that Hungary did not vote against the most recent biannual extension.



Putin last visited Hungary in February 2015, when he promised to provide cheap energy for Hungary over the long term, and his visit this year has been highly anticipated. Orbán visited Putin in Russia on February 27, 2016, when the two leaders praised ties between the two countries.