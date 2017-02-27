President Trump sends letter to Orbán

Christian Keszthelyi

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has sent a letter to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, thanking the Hungarian leader for his message of congratulations on his inauguration, according to official government website kormany.hu.

According to the Prime Minister’s press chief, Trump wrote that he greatly appreciates the Hungarian prime minister’s support and encouragement.

“We are facing challenges, which, it is my belief, we are capable of overcoming jointly, through partnership. However, we also have huge opportunities to move forward towards the achievement of our common goals,” the government website quoted the letter as saying.

Orbán was one of the first leaders in the world to endorse Trump during his campaign for the presidency of the United States, as well as one of the first to congratulate him on his surprise victory.