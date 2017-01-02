President Áder accepts nomination, runs for second term

BBJ

Hungary’s President János Áder has accepted his nomination to serve a second term in his position by governing Fidesz, the president’s office has informed Hungarian news agency MTI.

(Photo: Flickr/UNclimatechange)

Áder was chosen by governing Fidesz members to be the party’s choice of presidential candidate for the next term, according to reports on December 22, although earlier speculation had suggested the party would not back Áder.

After the nomination, Áder has been reported as saying that he had always considered the presidency a constitutional service in which the head of state answers to the Hungarian nation, MTI reported.

Áder has filled the position since May 2012 and his term will be expiring this May. Hungarian news portal index.hu reported that the decision was made at a meeting of Fidesz held at Dobogókő (a tourist site in the village of Pilisszentkereszt, some 20 km from Budapest in the Pilis Mountains). The meeting also focused on organizational and personal issues of upcoming campaigns, the portal reported.