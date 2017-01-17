Police recruits ‘border hunters’ in secondary schools

Christian Keszthelyi

The Hungarian Police is recruiting so-called “border hunters”, a contingent of border patrols, in secondary schools, an announcement on the official police.hu website suggests. The government has claimed there is “increased migrant pressure” on the Hungarian-Serbian border.

(photo: police.hu)

The announcement, entitled “Recruitment continued in secondary schools”, says that Hungarian Police staff attended two secondary schools yesterday, Gödöllő’s Református Líceum and Török Ignác Gimnázium, to provide information for those “who are interested” in the training and in becoming a “border hunter”.

Police personnel were reported to have spoken about the conditions for applying and enrolling in the training. Recruitment is set to continue in more secondary schools and police departments, as well as at city events, the police.hu entry says.

An over 500-strong contingent of border patrol guards – the controversially named “border hunters” (határvadászok) – took their oaths on January 12, ready to monitor the Serbian border, as this is still claimed to be “the chief route for migrants.”

“Last year’s figures show that, although to a lesser extent than in 2015, the Hungarian-Serbian border is still under permanent pressure,” György Bakondi, the chief security advisor to the Prime Minister, said yesterday, according to official government website kormany.hu.

The advisor stressed that “there have been 1,142 attempts to illegally enter the country along the Hungarian-Serbian stretch of the border so far this year, which is at least the same order of magnitude as last year, despite the cold weather and the fact that countries to the south are implementing more intensive protection,” kormany.hu reported.

Bakondi has lately been active in informing the public about the situation on the southern border. On January 12, he said that “desperate migrants” have started heading towards the Hungarian border from Belgrade, blaming Hungarian NGOs for spreading misinformation, encouraging refugees to come to Hungary.

Giving an interview that day on state-owned Kossuth Radio, Bakondi said that 80-100 people were trying to enter Hungary daily from Serbia. When the refugee crisis peaked in 2015 and Hungary had not yet raised its border fence, thousands of refugees arrived in the country on a daily basis.