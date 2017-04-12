Paks Mayor confirms plans for ministerial position

Christian Keszthelyi

Paks Mayor János Süli has confirmed media speculation to Hungarian news agency MTI that he will be appointed as the new minister without portfolio to oversee the expansion of Hungary’s sole nuclear power plant in Paks.

Süli said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had requested him to fill the position, which the mayor described as “only the first step,” to be followed by an administrative process. In addition, he will need to resign from his mayoral position once appointed, MTI noted.

Süli, who is an engineer, worked at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant for 31 years, and was its CEO between March 2009 and September 2010, MTI recalled. He was elected mayor of Paks in 2014 as the candidate of the small Néppárt (People’s Party), the agency added.

Orbán said in Parliament on Monday that he would be appointing a minister without portfolio for overseeing and managing the Paks project. Unnamed sources of government-friendly online news portal origo.hu suggested Süli looked likely to be appointed to the ministerial role.