Orbán travels to Malta for EU summit

BBJ

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has traveled to Malta for a non-official EU summit chiefly focusing on migration, according to the PM’s communication office chief Bertalan Havasi.

In the morning, the refugee crisis will be the chief topic of the meeting, which is being attended by officials of all 28 current member states. The Libyan conflict and the path used by refugees through the Mediterranean Sea is expected to dominate discussions.

The meeting scheduled for the afternoon will provide a basis for preparations for the commemoration of the Treaty of Rome’s 60th anniversary, as well as negotiations on the EU’s future after the U.K. leaves following its Brexit vote.