Orbán to attend Munich Security Conference

BBJ

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will reportedly attend this year’s Munich Security Conference in February, expected to be one of the most important meetings for decades, the most pessimistic voices even going so far to say that it will attempt to avert another World War, Hungarian news portal hvg.hu said based on a report in Austriaʼs Die Presse.

According to its official website, the Munich Security Conference or Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz, held annually since 1963, "has become the major global forum for the discussion of security policy. Each February, it brings together more than 450 senior decision-makers from around the world, including heads of state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as high-ranking representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society, to engage in an intensive debate on current and future security challenges."

Besides the Hungarian leader, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, new Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will reportedly attend the 53rd annual meeting, scheduled for February 17-19. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump are reported as likely to stay away from the meeting.