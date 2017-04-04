Orbán ‘shocked’ at St Petersburg bomb attack

BBJ

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has written a letter expressing his “shock” at Mondayʼs metro bomb attack in Saint Petersburg to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bertalan Havasi, head of the Press Office of the Prime Minister, told official government website kormany.hu.

“Violent and incomprehensible attacks of this kind cause great pain to all nations, but they cannot and will not diminish our common commitment to combating terrorism,” Orbán’s letter reportedly reads. “Mr. President, allow me to assure you of the support of Hungary and the Hungarian government in these difficult hours. My compatriots and I share in the grief of the victims’ families and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”



At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it “was shocked to learn about the terrorist attack in Saint Petersburg, which we condemn in the strongest possible terms,” kormany.hu reported.

“The barbaric attack, during the course of which defenseless passengers were murdered and wounded while trying to escape the underground, is incomprehensible and unacceptable. Terrorism and murder cannot be justified, no matter how people try to do so. We hereby express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the ministry’s statement says.

At least 14 were killed and dozens were injured in the blast yesterday on a subway train in the Russian city, according to reports. Russian intelligence has so far named a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen as its suspect. An unexploded bomb has reportedly been deactivated at another station, according to reports.