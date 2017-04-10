Orbán sends condolences to Swedish PM

BBJ

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has written a letter to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, offering condolences to the families of victims of the truck attack in Stockholm last Friday, as well as wishing a swift recovery for the injured, Bertalan Havasi, head of the Press Office of the Prime Minister, told official government website kormany.hu.

“The series of attacks inflicted upon our continent are enormous shocks for all European nations, but I am convinced that we cannot bow before mindless violence. I can reassure you that my government will continue to support with all means at its disposal our joint struggle against the terrorist attacks committed against Europe,” Orbán wrote in the letter.

An attacker hijacked and drove a truck into pedestrians on Stockholm’s busiest shopping street before crashing into a store on Friday, leaving four people dead and 15 injured, according to reports, in what local police have treated as an act of terrorism.