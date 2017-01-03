Orbán sends condolences after Istanbul attack

BBJ

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent a letter of condolence to Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, conveying sympathy to the families of victims of the Istanbul terrorist attack, as well as wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, Bertalan Havasi, Head of the Prime Minister’s Press Office, told official Hungarian government website kormany.hu.

“In Hungary, we greatly appreciate the fact that Turkey and the Turkish people are playing an active role in the fight against international terrorism. This inhuman attack reinforces my government’s commitment to act against terrorism and to support Turkey’s efforts,” Orbán wrote in the letter.

As authorities scramble to track down the perpetrator of the attack on Istanbulʼs Reina nightclub that left 39 people dead, terrorist organization Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on New Year’s Eve, according to a report by CNN.