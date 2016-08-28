Orbán says EU needs an army, not refugee policy

BBJ

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said “migration and social issues should not be managed at the EU level” but the EU should do more to address security, and should establish a European army, at a meeting involving Central European leaders and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw Friday, according to the governmentʼs website.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán speaks during the meeting in Warsaw Friday. (Photo: Balázs Szecsődi/Prime Ministerʼs Press Office)

Orbán made his comments at a meeting in which the heads of the Visegrad Four countries – Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia – spoke with Merkel as they discussed a common regional stance before joining an informal European Union summit in Bratislava in mid-September.

According to government website kormany.hu, Orbán said at a press conference before the meeting Friday that “the EU has failed to draw the right conclusions from the global financial and economic crisis, and it has failed to respond to migration and terrorism”. He also criticized the EU for failing to protect its Schengen borders in the face of mass migration.

During the meeting Orbán laid out several proposals including: