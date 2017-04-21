Orbán heads delegation on official visit to Georgia

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán departed Thursday afternoon on a two-day official visit to Georgia, accompanied by several ministers and a delegation of 57 businessmen. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó opened a Hungarian-Georgian business forum in Tbilisi on Friday, according to wire service MTI.

The business forum organized on the occasion of the visit will be closed by Orbán and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Hungary is striving to develop bilateral trade with the Caucasian republics and Georgia is Hungaryʼs second most important partner in the region, Szijjártó noted.

Several agreements are due to be signed during the visit, including an investment protection agreement and a letter of intent for cooperation between the two countriesʼ economy ministries.

Szijjártó noted that Hungaryʼs Eximbank has opened a EUR 85 million credit line to support cooperation between Hungarian and Georgian companies.

Official government website kormany.hu notes that the Hungarian delegation to Georgia also includes Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga, Minister of Human Capacities Zoltán Balog, and Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas. It also notes that besides talks with his Georgian opposite number, the Hungarian prime minister will meet with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Irakli Kobakhidze, speaker of the Parliament of Georgia.