New party to channel Hungarian pensionersʼ discontent

BBJ

Hungarian pensioners are planning to form a political party as they feel they are currently not properly represented in Parliament, the newly formed Alliance of Elderly Democrats (IDSZ) has announced, according to Hungarian news portal index.hu.

One of the prospective party’s founders, Tibor Kabai, said that civil organizations are no longer sufficient to represent elderly citizens, according to index.hu. “We are planning to run in the elections of 2018. Currently, your words can only be heard if you sit in Parliament,” Kabai was quoted by index.hu as saying.

The main aim of the IDSZ is to establish a basic pension, the amount of which is yet to be determined.

"We have had enough of being regarded as simple voting machines," the IDSZ says on its temporary website. "We have had enough of the activities of fake peopleʼs parties competing with each other in piling up empty promises that bring us no useful gain, and we have had enough of these parties - once they gain a position of power - placing their individual or party interests ahead of the interests of the community, and managing public assets as their own in order to consume our young peopleʼs future."

The Hungarian portal noted that a small Pensionersʼ Party previously ran in the Hungarian elections of 1990 and 1994, but was unable to garner more than a handful of votes. Although no pensionersʼ party has gained parliamentary representation in Hungary, it also noted that the Democratic Party of Pensioners of Slovenia (DeSUS) is a stable participant in the Slovenian Parliament, having won 10% of the vote in 2014.