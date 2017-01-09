Ministry: Hungary condemns Jerusalem terror attack

BBJ

The Hungarian government was “deeply shocked” and “strongly condemns the vicious attack” that took place in Jerusalem on Sunday, according to an announcement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on official government site kormany.hu.

“The Government of Hungary is deeply shocked by the terrorist attack today in Jerusalem, which was perpetrated in an area frequently visited by civilians and tourists,” the statement says.

“Hungary strongly condemns the vicious attack that claimed several innocent lives and injured many,” the press statement on the website says. Hungary also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Four Israeli soldiers were killed and 17 were injured yesterday when a truck rammed into the group, reportedly driven by a terrorist inspired by Islamic State (Isis), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to reports.