Majtényi accepts nomination to run for presidency

Christian Keszthelyi

Jurist and university lecturer László Majtényi has accepted his nomination by a group of citizens to run for the presidency of Hungary against the incumbent János Áder, who earlier announced his intention to run for a second term, according to reports today.

László Majtényi on commercial channel ATV in November 2016.

Majtényi is the president of the Eötvös Károly Institute of Public Policy (EKINT), a former ombudsman and former chairman of the National Radio and Television Board (ORTT), the predecessor of the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH). He announced on his Facebook page that he is accepting the nomination to run for the presidency.

A group of private citizens announced on Monday that they had started collecting signatures in a petition, urging opposition left-wing parties to back Majtényi as a competitor for Áder.

Majtényi wrote on his Facebook page that while he feels the trust of citizens is honorable, the president is chosen by Parliament, and he therefore asks MPs to vote for him if they agree with the four points he has set out.

His four points include a proposed referendum on the current Fundamental Law of Hungary (constitution), which governing party Fidesz has radically changed since gaining power. He also urges the government to provide a worthy living for all members of the state, as well as to pursue a stricter fight against corruption.

Majtényi can only become a nominee to run against Áder if one fifth of MPs back him, which means 40 signatures are needed. The Socialists, Together (Együtt) and PM opposition parties have already declared their support, while Democratic Coalition (DK) and LMP members are yet to make a decision.

Áder is backed by Fidesz and junior governing partner the Christian Democratic Peopleʼs Party (KDNP). Far-right opposition party Jobbik is not putting forward a candidate as it wants to see the president elected directly by the people.