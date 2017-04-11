Linguist Noam Chomsky asked Ader not to sign ‘lex CEU’

Christian Keszthelyi

World-renowned linguist Noam Chomsky sent a letter to Hungary’s President János Áder, asking him not to sign the higher education amendment that has become known es ‘lex CEU’, according to Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

In the introduction of the letter, Chomsky expresses solidarity with the university and those who have voiced their support for the CEU.

“The Bill renders CEU’s continued operations in Budapest virtually impossible and strikes a severe blow against the academic freedom that enables all universities, including those in Hungary, to flourish. Further the Bill raises significant legal and constitutional concerns,” Chomsky writes in the letter, which index.hu has published and is available at this link.

Chomsky asked Ader to refrain from signing the measure for several reasons. He said he believes the legislation “limits the freedom to academic research, studies and education as well as to the right to culture… further limits the freedom to academic research, studies and education… clearly discriminates against CEU… [and] breaches law-making procedures”.

Chomsky sees more universal issues arising as a result of the measure. “Furthermore, this amendment curtails academic freedom in Hungary, which in turn will have negative consequences for investment and employment in Hungary. The cause of academic freedom has strong support from private citizens and institutions in Hungary and around the world,” Chomsky writes.

Chomsky closes his letter with a strong message sent to the Hungarian President: “We urge you to act on your Presidential prerogative and send the Bill to the Constitutional Court of Hungary where the above concerns regarding its legality and constitutionality can be appropriately reviewed to protect the proud tradition of Hungarian academic life and preserve its autonomy and freedom.”