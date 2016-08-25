Lázár describes administrative shakeups

BBJ

The Hungarian State Treasury will become the only central agency responsible for payments of state support and public benefits, Cabinet Chief János Lázár said today, as he described changes in administration that would reduce the government workforce.

János Lázár, left, and government spokesman Zoltán Kovács, at todayʼs press conference. (Photo: MTI/Zoltán Máthé)

Lázár said at his regular weekly press briefing today that the past few meetings of the new strategic and economic cabinets had addressed planned changes to the institutional system supporting the state administration, including a plan to lay off 20% of the workforce.

The strategic cabinet has decided to continue plans to build new barracks for firefighters and new law-enforcement facilities, increasing capacity for prisoners by 5,000 by 2018. Conditions for establishing wind turbines will also be tightened, Lázár said.