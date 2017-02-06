Hungary’s border fence might be 6th longest in world

Christian Keszthelyi

Assuming U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned wall with Mexico gets built, the fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border the government of Viktor Orbán decided to erect in 2015 to stop refugees passing through Hungary would be the sixth longest fence/wall in the world, Hungarian online news portal napi.hu reported, based on a data compilation by statista.com.

Statista says Trump’s 930-kilometer wall would be the fourth longest, after the Great Wall of China (8,500 km), the Moroccan Western Sahara Wall (2,700 km) and the Bangladesh–India border fence (2,500 km). Trump’s proposed wall would be followed by Israel’s West Bank barrier (700 km) and Hungary’s fence on the Serbian border (175 km), ahead of the one-time Berlin Wall (160 km) on the list.

In the fall of 2015, when the refugee crisis seemingly reached its peak and thousands of refugees crossed through Hungary on a daily basis from the direction of Serbia, the Hungarian government decided to erect a border fence to stop refugees entering the country. Refugees have been bypassing Hungary ever since, with approximately 100 instances at the border on a daily basis, according to reports.