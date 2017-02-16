Hungary to open consular and trade office in Sydney

MTI – Econews

Hungary will open a consular and trade office in Sydney, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told Hungarian news agency MTI today during an official visit to Australia. He also revealed that his Australian counterpart will visit the CEE region in the second half of the year.

Szijjártó said he met with Australian trade and investment organizations on Thursday, as well as with members of the European Australian Business Council and representatives of the local Hungarian community. Talks touched on trade in Canberra on Wednesday, while investments were the focus in Sydney, he added.

Australian investors are interested in Hungaryʼs mining and water management industries, as well as logistics infrastructure serving the countryʼs automotive industry, he said.

Australia will launch a cooperation with the Visegrád Group of countries - Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland - during a visit to the region by Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop in the second half of the year, Szijjártó revealed.