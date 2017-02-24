Hungary to build another fence behind the fence

Christian Keszthelyi

The Hungarian government has decided to build a “second line of defense” behind the current “technical border fence” erected earlier along its entire Serbian border, Cabinet Chief János Lázár announced yesterday during his regular weekly press conference.

(Photo: Károly Árvai / kormany.hu)

Lázár justified the decision by saying a “significant number of illegal immigrants” are expected to arrive at the border this year. Therefore, the government has decided to boost the Ministry of Interiorʼs budget by HUF 38 billion, the cabinet chief said.

The government will establish multiple border entry points, the minister explained, Office of Immigration and Nationality staff will handle asylum requests. “Immigrants cannot move around the country freely,” he insisted.

Yesterdayʼs announcement is not surprising: since the beginning of the year the government has been strengthening its migration rhetoric, and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has already mentioned strengthening defence in the south, even raising the possibility of building a “wall”, although that might have been a slip of the tongue.

Additionally, the government has lately been talking about “increasing pressure” on the Serbian border. According to official data, a few hundred instances are recorded on the border on a daily basis, while at the peak of the refugee crisis in 2015 – in the pre-fence era – thousands of refugees entered and made their way across the country on a daily basis.