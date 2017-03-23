Hungary sends condolences to London attack victims

BBJ

The Hungarian government has sent “its most sincere condolences” to the families of the victims of Wednesdayʼs terrorist attack at the Houses of Parliament in London, and wishes the injured a swift recovery, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said late yesterday, according to government website kormany.hu.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, who is in the United States on an official visit, said he was shocked to learn about the London events.

The ministry said that tragic events such as these underline the importance of guaranteeing the security of the European people as the number one priority in European politics.

“We must increase the efforts of the struggle against terrorism, and must do everything we can in order to restore Europe’s security,” the ministry stressed, according to kormany.hu.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent his condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May in a letter.

“This terrible event cannot belittle our commitment to fight against terror and violence,” Orbán reportedly said in the letter. “We are praying for the people of Great Britain and send our condolences,” the Hungarian leader added.

According to Scotland Yard information, four people died and at least 20 were injured in the attack committed on Wednesday in the center of London.

According to latest reports, May said the attacker, who was shot dead at the scene, was a British-born man who had been investigated in the past in relation to violent extremism, but had not been a current suspect. Police currently still believe the attacker acted alone.