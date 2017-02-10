Hungary, Iran discuss economy, energy, market possibilities

BBJ

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and two other Hungarian ministers have conducted negotiations with Iranian officials in the past days, focusing on matters of economy, energy and market possibilities, according to reports.

The delegations of the two countries, with Orbán (fourth from left) flanked at center by Tayebnia and Szijjártó (photo: Gergely Botár/kormany.hu)

Minister for National Economy Mihaly Varga met with his Iranian counterpart in Budapest. The sides agreed that Iran, with a population of almost 80 million, presents a potential market for Hungarian companies, while Hungary could be an important bridge to Europe for Iran, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Varga said a declaration of intent signed at the inaugural meeting of the Hungarian-Iranian Joint Economic Committee on Tuesday was an important step forward, the news agency added. An agreement concluded by the two countries on the avoidance of double taxation, applicable as of January 2017, is expected to facilitate investment and boost trade turnover, noted official government website kormany.hu.

Orbán and Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ali Tayebnia held talks on economic and energy cooperation between Iran and Hungary, as well as investments of the two countries’ companies, Bertalan Havasi, Head of the Prime Ministerʼs Press Office, told kormany.hu.

During the meeting – which was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó – the decisions made at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hungarian-Iranian JEC in Budapest were reaffirmed, the website added.

The financing side of Hungarian-Iranian economic programs was highlighted, including the improvement of interbank lending cooperation and making import permits more flexible, Havasi was reported as saying.