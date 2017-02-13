Hungary ‘condemns’ North Korea’s reported missile test

BBJ

The Hungarian government “condemns the missile test carried out by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on February 12 in the strongest terms,” according to a statement issued today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, according to official government website kormany.hu.

“Pyongyang’s repeated provocations pose a direct threat to the stability of the region and to the security of Japan and the Republic of Korea. We call upon the North Korean leadership to immediately cease all actions that violate the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions and undermine the stability of the region,” the statement added.

The ministry also stressed that Hungary is committed to ensuring that the international community prevents North Korea at any cost from continuing its nuclear and missile program.

“We stand by our partners in the region in order to expand and strictly enforce the sanctions against the regime in Pyongyang,” the statement noted.

According to North Koreaʼs Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the country claimed it had successfully completed the launch of a new ballistic missile, international reports said.