Hungarian greens initiate referendum on Paks 2

BBJ

Hungary’s green party LMP (Politics Can Be Different) will be initiating a referendum on the expansion of Hungary’s sole nuclear plant in Paks, according to Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

The party’s co-chair Bernadett Szél said last week that the expansion, which is often referred to as Paks 2, is even more “risky business” than the aborted bid for the Olympics. Leftist opposition parties — the Socialists, Democratic Coalition (DK), Együtt (Together) and Liberals — claimed to support the initiative, and to help in collecting signatures for the referendum.

This morning LMP submitted five questions to the National Election Office about the nuclear plant expansion, index.hu reported. The office will investigate whether the form of the questions is correct and, subject to approval, the National Election Commission (NVB) will investigate the content of the questions before signatures can be collected for a referendum.