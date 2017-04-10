Hungarian gov’t ‘deeply rejects’ Egypt attacks

BBJ

The Hungarian government is “extremely shocked” over the attacks against Coptic Christians on Palm Sunday in Egypt and said it “deeply rejects the extremist attacks against innocent and vulnerable people,” according to a statement published on the official government website kormany.hu.

“We hereby express our condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and offer our direct assistance to the Coptic community,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade strongly condemned the attack. “Hungary also expresses its solidarity with all the Egyptian people regarding this barbarian act of terrorism, which had the clear objective of undermining the national unity of Egypt,” the ministry said.

Egypt’s Coptic Christian community was targeted in terrorist attacks at Palm Sunday mass in the Mar Guirguis Church in Tanta, north of Cairo, and a few hours later in Alexandria. According to the latest news reports, the attacks claimed at least 44 lives and injured more than 100 people. The Islamic State terrorist organization has reportedly taken responsibility.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also offered his “most sincere condolences” to Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, and Pope Tawadros II, leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria, according to kormany.hu.

“The obvious intention of this barbarous act was to undermine Egypt’s national unity,” Orbán’s English-language letter addressed to the Egyptian head of state reads, a copy of which was forwarded to the Hungarian news agency MTI by the Press Office of the Prime Minister.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Human Capacities, two Coptic women who were injured during the attack are currently receiving treatment in Hungary.