Hungarian daily claims Századvég has HUF 1.6 bln contract with gov’t

BBJ

Government friendly think tanks Századvég Alapítvány and Századvég Gazdaságkutató are reported to be producing research and surveys for the Hungarian government at the cost of more than HUF 1.6 billion, Hungarian online news daily hvg.hu reported today citing a contract it has acquired.

Hvg.hu claims the National Development Ministry signed the contract it has on behalf of the government in October 2015, and it is part of a HUF 4.85 bln deal covering four years. Under the contract, hvg.hu claims, the think tanks’ tasks include producing high quality surveys supporting state-level decision making, the making of studies based on political research, as well as advisory and related project management tasks.

The contract is being extended, as the earlier cooperation was successful, the ministry says, according to the Hungarian online news portal.