Hungarian Baptists invited to Trump’s inauguration

BBJ

Sándor Szenczy, president of Hungarian Baptist Aid, and Béla Szilágyi, vice president of the same organization, have been invited to the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the next president of the United States of America, according to Hungarian daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

The two Hungarians have been living in the United States for more than a year, where they are currently working on setting up an aid organization entitled Baptist Respond 24, according to the Hungarian daily.

The paper noted that Szenczy has special membership of the Republican Party, and has supported Trump throughout his campaign. Szenczy said he has so far met four U.S. presidents, adding that he was also invited to a garden BBQ by George Bush Snr., the paper reported.