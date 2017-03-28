Gov’t sticks to totalitarian symbols draft, may hurt Aeroflot

Christian Keszthelyi

Despite Heineken settling its dispute with a Transylvanian brewery, the Hungarian governing Fidesz-KDNP coalition seems set on sticking to the so-called "lex Heineken" bill that would ban the use of totalitarian symbols for commercial purposes, Hungarian online news portal 444.hu reported yesterday. It is thought the bill could also hurt Russian airline Aeroflot.

Nándor Csepreghy, parliamentary state secretary at the Prime Ministerʼs Office headed by one of the billʼs drafters, Cabinet Chief János Lázár, said Monday during an impromptu press conference in one of the corridors of Parliament that the proposal will not be withdrawn, and that the law will apply to every company that uses such symbols, 444.hu reported.

However, the online daily noted that should the bill be passed into law, then Russian national carrier Aeroflot, which uses the symbol of a hammer and sickle, would also likely fall under the ban.

Although Csepreghy insisted yesterday that the bill would apply to everybody, 444.hu noted that Fidesz MP Lajos Kósa earlier suggested that the stars used by Converse shoes and San Pellegrino mineral water for branding would be acceptable, while the red star used by Heineken beer would be banned.

Before peace between Heineken and Csíki Sör was declared yesterday, Lázár warned Heineken not to squeeze the Transylvanian craft beer out of the market, suggesting that the Hungarian government would be ready to take steps to prevent this.