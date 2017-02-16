Government to launch online ʼnational consultationʼ

BBJ

In the wake of the tragic bus accident near Verona in January, the Hungarian government has announced it will launch an online consultation on regulatory issues that have arisen as a result of the tragedy, Government Spokesman Zoltán Kovács said, according to official government website kormany.hu.

Following a meeting, the governmentʼs Strategic Cabinet “has decided that it would like to ask and get to know the opinion of as many people as possible on regulations and changes before coming to a final decision,” Kovács said. “To this end, the government is launching an internet consultation, which will last a month and ask people their opinions on three fundamental issues,” he added, according to kormany.hu.

Questions will address matters such as whether buses transporting young people and students should be allowed to travel between 11 pm and 4 am, regulations relating to drivers’ medical fitness, with particular attention to sleeping disorders, and the technical parameters of buses that transport students, the website added.

Hungarian government-friendly daily newspaper Magyar Idők reported earlier that the government would soon be launching another national consultation by mail on the issues of defending cuts in utility prices, tax policy, and keeping decision-making on supporting job creation in national hands, issues that the EU has recently raised concerns about. Additionally, the proposed consultation could include issues such as the planned detention of “migrants,” as well as the funding of NGOs.