Government broadens family home purchase subsidies

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian government has decided to broaden the scope of those eligible for home purchase subsidies for families, government officials said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The subsidies, known by their Hungarian acronym CSOK, will now be available for homes that are still in the planning stages, as well as for blocks of flats still under construction.

Applicants for the CSOK subsidies may now count their adult children as dependents until the age of 25, even if they are not studying in higher education.

In the period January-July, families submitted 14,240 applications for some HUF 38.3 billion in CSOK subsidies. However, more than 70,000 Hungarians have made inquiries at banks about the support, according to State Secretary Csaba Dömötör.